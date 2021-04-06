U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Gillespie (right), sergeant major, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, presents the colors to Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, at the change of command ceremony on June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Jurney relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

Date Taken: 06.04.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
This work, Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.