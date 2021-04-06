Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 3 of 7]

    Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Gillespie (right), sergeant major, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, presents the colors to Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, at the change of command ceremony on June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Jurney relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 18:34
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    USMC
    tradition
    MCAGCC
    Change of Command
    MAGTFTC

