    Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 6 of 7]

    Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, gives his remarks during the change of command ceremony on June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth assumed command from Maj. Gen. William B. Jurney. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 18:33
    Photo ID: 6678056
    VIRIN: 210604-M-ET234-1407
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USMC
    tradition
    MCAGCC
    Change of Command
    MAGTFTC

