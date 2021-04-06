Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 8 of 10]

    Husemann assumes command of 436th AW

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives his first salute from a formation of Team Dover Airmen during the 436th AW Assumption of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Husemann takes command following an assignment as the 86th Airlift Wing vice commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Husemann assumes command of 436th AW

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    Assumption of Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    The Eagle Wing

