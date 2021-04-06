Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives his first salute from a formation of Team Dover Airmen during the 436th AW Assumption of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Husemann takes command following an assignment as the 86th Airlift Wing vice commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.