    Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 9 of 10]

    Husemann assumes command of 436th AW

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, addresses the wing for the first time during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Upon taking command, Husemann became the wing’s 36th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:56
    Photo ID: 6677646
    VIRIN: 210604-F-PQ948-1123
    Resolution: 4310x2895
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
