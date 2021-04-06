Husemann assumes command of 436th AW

Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, addresses the wing for the first time during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Upon taking command, Husemann became the wing’s 36th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

