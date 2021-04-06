Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, left, 18th Air Force commander, presents the 436th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th AW commander, during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Upon taking command, Husemann became the wing’s 36th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:56 Photo ID: 6677643 VIRIN: 210604-F-BO262-1059 Resolution: 2516x3168 Size: 2.83 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.