Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Team Dover members, friends and family, guests, civic leaders and congressional delegates during the 436th AW Assumption of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Husemann assumed command of the Eagle Wing, becoming Dover AFB’s 36th wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:56 Photo ID: 6677644 VIRIN: 210604-F-BO262-1065 Resolution: 2483x4290 Size: 3.2 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.