First Lt. Laura Lanier, 436th Aerial Port Squadron section commander, plays Ruffles and Flourishes during the 436th Airlift Wing Assumption of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Col. Matthew Husemann assumed command of the Eagle Wing in a ceremony officiated by 18th Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:56 Photo ID: 6677639 VIRIN: 210604-F-BO262-1012 Resolution: 2576x4450 Size: 4.48 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.