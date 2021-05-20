Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5]

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The British-American Committee poses for a group photo along with aircrew assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after the BAC’s orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2021. The main purpose of the committee is to work hand-in-hand with the base, providing Americans and local nationals a greater understanding of each other and cementing solid relationships.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

