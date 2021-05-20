British-American Committee orientation flight

The British-American Committee poses for a group photo along with aircrew assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after the BAC’s orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2021. The main purpose of the committee is to work hand-in-hand with the base, providing Americans and local nationals a greater understanding of each other and cementing solid relationships.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
