The British-American Committee poses for a group photo along with aircrew assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after the BAC’s orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2021. The main purpose of the committee is to work hand-in-hand with the base, providing Americans and local nationals a greater understanding of each other and cementing solid relationships.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 05:05 Photo ID: 6676381 VIRIN: 210520-F-SZ986-0079 Resolution: 7213x4808 Size: 3.39 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.