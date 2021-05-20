British-American Committee orientation flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesleigh Bartels, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, gives a preflight brief to the British-American Committee prior to their orientation flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May, 20, 2021. Dating back to the early 1950s, the British-American Committee, formerly known as the Anglo-American Committee, was initially established by the Ministry of Defence to provide assistance to visiting U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

