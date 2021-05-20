Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 1 of 5]

    British-American Committee orientation flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesleigh Bartels, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot,  gives a preflight brief to the British-American Committee prior to their orientation flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May, 20, 2021. The main purpose of the committee is to work hand-in-hand with the base, providing Americans and local nationals a greater understanding of each other and cementing solid relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 05:05
    Photo ID: 6676375
    VIRIN: 210520-F-SZ986-0016
    Resolution: 7807x5205
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    British-American Committee orientation flight
    British-American Committee orientation flight
    British-American Committee orientation flight
    British-American Committee orientation flight
    British-American Committee orientation flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135

    Mildenhall

    BAC

    flight

    100 ARW

    British-American Committee

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Mildenhall
    BAC
    flight
    100 ARW
    British-American Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT