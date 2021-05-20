British-American Committee orientation flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesleigh Bartels, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, gives a preflight brief to the British-American Committee prior to their orientation flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May, 20, 2021. The main purpose of the committee is to work hand-in-hand with the base, providing Americans and local nationals a greater understanding of each other and cementing solid relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

