The “Boss Lady” nose art adorns a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing I the European theater and provides the critical air refueling “bridge” that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 05:05 Photo ID: 6676378 VIRIN: 210520-F-SZ986-0030 Resolution: 7211x4807 Size: 2.83 MB Location: GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.