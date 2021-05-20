Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 3 of 5]

    British-American Committee orientation flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The “Boss Lady” nose art adorns a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing I the European theater and provides the critical air refueling “bridge” that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

