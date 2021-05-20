Jed Sharrocks, British-American Committee member, takes a photo during an orientation flight on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing while flying over England, May 20, 2021. Comprised of 10 U.S. Air Force commanders from RAF Mildenhall and 10 British members from the local community, the RAF Mildenhall BAC meets on a regular basis and provides a forum for addressing issues of mutual concern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 05:05 Photo ID: 6676380 VIRIN: 210520-F-SZ986-0052 Resolution: 7336x4891 Size: 2.74 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British-American Committee orientation flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.