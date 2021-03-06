Revealing memory

Lt. Gen. Gary M. Brito, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, right, and unveils a memorial plaque with the parents of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, during a building dedication ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Sauro’s mother, Christine Sauro, left, and father, Michael E. Sauro, were on-hand to help dedicate Building 444 on the installation to their son. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

