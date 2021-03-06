Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Revealing memory [Image 9 of 10]

    Revealing memory

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Lt. Gen. Gary M. Brito, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, right, and unveils a memorial plaque with the parents of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, during a building dedication ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Sauro’s mother, Christine Sauro, left, and father, Michael E. Sauro, were on-hand to help dedicate Building 444 on the installation to their son. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6675710
    VIRIN: 210603-A-IM476-1190
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Revealing memory [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembering a friend
    Remembering Mike
    True patriot
    Brotherly love
    Remembering Mike
    Remembering 'Mikey'
    In loving memory
    Forever family
    Revealing memory
    Revealing memory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Atterbury
    DAC
    Defense Ammunition Center
    AECW
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce
    Sauro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT