Remembering Mike

Michael E. Sauro reflects on the life of his son, Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, during a building dedication ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Sauro was one of four Army civilian employees who lost their lives in service to their country while deployed and had buildings on the installation named after them during the day’s events. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

