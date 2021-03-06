Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 'Mikey' [Image 6 of 10]

    Remembering 'Mikey'

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Ben Sauro reflects on the life of his brother, Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, during a building dedication ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Sauro was one of four Army civilian employees who lost their lives in service to their country while deployed and had buildings on the installation named after them during the day’s events. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6675706
    VIRIN: 210603-A-IM476-1134
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering 'Mikey' [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Atterbury
    DAC
    Defense Ammunition Center
    AECW
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce
    Sauro

