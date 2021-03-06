Forever family

Lt. Gen. Gary M. Brito, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, talks with the parents of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, during a building dedication ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Sauro had Building 444 on the installation named after him, and Brito said the Sauro family would always be part of the larger Army family. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

