In loving memory

The family of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, pose for a photo in front of a facility named in Sauro’s honor at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Pictured from left to right are Christine and Michael E. Sauro, mother and father; William and Brianne Matthews, nephew and sister; and Ben and Sarah Sauro, brother and sister-in-law. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

