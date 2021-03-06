Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In loving memory [Image 7 of 10]

    In loving memory

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The family of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, pose for a photo in front of a facility named in Sauro’s honor at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Pictured from left to right are Christine and Michael E. Sauro, mother and father; William and Brianne Matthews, nephew and sister; and Ben and Sarah Sauro, brother and sister-in-law. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:36
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In loving memory [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Atterbury
    DAC
    Defense Ammunition Center
    AECW
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce
    Sauro

