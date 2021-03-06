The family of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, pose for a photo in front of a facility named in Sauro’s honor at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Pictured from left to right are Christine and Michael E. Sauro, mother and father; William and Brianne Matthews, nephew and sister; and Ben and Sarah Sauro, brother and sister-in-law. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6675707
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-IM476-1160
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In loving memory [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
