99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael E. Joanos (center), 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) commander, is being applauded by Col. Kristen D. Thompson (left), 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Daniel B. Schreck (right), during the 99th ERS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2021. Joanos assumed command of the 99th ERS from Schreck earlier in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

