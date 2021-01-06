99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael E. Joanos (right), incoming 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) commander, receives the guidon from Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the 99th ERS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command of the 99th ERS from Lt. Col. Daniel B. Schreck to Joanos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

