    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael E. Joanos (right), incoming 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) commander, receives the guidon from Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the 99th ERS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command of the 99th ERS from Lt. Col. Daniel B. Schreck to Joanos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:29
    Photo ID: 6674588
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-BR512-2010
    Resolution: 3410x5116
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reconnaissance
    UAE
    AFCENT
    Change of Command
    ERS
    Al Dhafra Air Base

