99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, presides over the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2021. Lt. Col. Michael E. Joanos will assume command of the 99th ERS from Lt. Col. Daniel B. Schreck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

