99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel B. Schreck (right), 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) commander, is presented with a gift by the ceremonies narrator, Capt. Scott Franke, 99th ERS, during the 99th ERS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2021. Schreck will relinquish command of the 99th ERS to Lt. Col. Michael E. Joanos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

