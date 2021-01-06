99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel B. Schreck (right), outgoing 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) commander, relinquishes command by passing the squadron guidon to Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the 99th ERS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command, of the 99th ERS from Schreck to Lt. Col. Michael E. Joanos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

