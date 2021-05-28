US Marines complete Water Survival Basic course

A U.S. Marine comes up for air while swimming during the Water Survival Basic (WSB) course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Every Marine is required to complete the WSB swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the advanced Water Survival Intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leighton Winslow)

