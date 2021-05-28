US Marines complete Water Survival Basic course

A U.S. Marine drags his main pack behind him as he swims during the Water Survival Basic (WSB) course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Every Marine is required to complete the WSB swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the advanced Water Survival Intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

