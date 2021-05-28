Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines complete Water Survival Basic course [Image 1 of 10]

    US Marines complete Water Survival Basic course

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines conduct an underwater gear shed during the Water Survival Basic (WSB) course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Every Marine is required to complete the WSB swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the advanced Water Survival Intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Water Survival Basic

