U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Booker, a Primary Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, instructs Marines on an exercise for the Water Survival Basic (WSB) course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Every Marine is required to complete the WSB swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the advanced Water Survival Intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leighton Winslow)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6672624
|VIRIN:
|210528-M-MO233-1665
|Resolution:
|4205x3648
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Marines complete Water Survival Basic course [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
