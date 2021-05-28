U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Booker, a Primary Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, instructs Marines on an exercise for the Water Survival Basic (WSB) course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Every Marine is required to complete the WSB swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the advanced Water Survival Intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leighton Winslow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6672624 VIRIN: 210528-M-MO233-1665 Resolution: 4205x3648 Size: 1.13 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Marines complete Water Survival Basic course [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.