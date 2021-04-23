U.S. Army Spc. Carter D. Barclay, a mechanic with the 206th Transportation Company, prepares a .50-caliber machine gun prior to crew-served weapons training during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6669853 VIRIN: 210423-A-VX503-0830 Resolution: 5239x3493 Size: 9.02 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: WETUMPKA, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparation [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.