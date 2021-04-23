Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linked [Image 4 of 5]

    Linked

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Rodney S. Johnson, a truck driver with the 206th Transportation Company, prepares ammunition for crew-served weapon training during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 15:34
    Photo ID: 6669852
    VIRIN: 210423-A-VX503-0813
    Resolution: 3191x4655
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: MANCHESTER, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linked [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crew served
    Feed the fire
    Shooting and safety
    Linked
    Preparation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    206th Transportation Company
    642nd Regional Support Group
    Fort McClellan
    CTRX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT