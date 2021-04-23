Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew served [Image 1 of 5]

    Crew served

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Edward Gerber fires a M240B machine gun while assisted by Spc. Steve E. Evuleocha during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. Both Reserve Soldiers serve as cargo specialists with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Hometown: COVINGTON, LA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew served [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    Fort McClellan
    441st Transportation Company
    CTRX

