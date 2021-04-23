Feed the fire

U.S. Army Spc. Iris Bush, a cargo specialist with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, fires a M240B machine gun during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

