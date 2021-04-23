Shooting and safety

U.S. Army Spc. Redell L. Funches, a mechanic with the 441st Transportation Company, fires a M240B machine gun while Sgt. Brian C. Duffee, a squad leader with the 287th Transportation Company, acts as safety during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 23, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

