210529-N-ML137-1089 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Mary Claire, from Iligan City, Philippines, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 signals Sailors to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 21:14 Photo ID: 6669588 VIRIN: 210529-N-ML137-1089 Resolution: 7336x4896 Size: 959.67 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: ILIGAN, MINDANAO, PH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.