210529-N-ML137-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 approaches the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 21:13 Photo ID: 6669581 VIRIN: 210529-N-ML137-1039 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.