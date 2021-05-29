USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210529-N-ML137-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 remove an AIM 9X missile from an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

