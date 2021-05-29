210529-N-ML137-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2021) An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 approaches the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 21:14
|Photo ID:
|6669583
|VIRIN:
|210529-N-ML137-1052
|Resolution:
|5706x3808
|Size:
|927.68 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
