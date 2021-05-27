Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Kasprenski, a urologist at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Baumgartner, a pediatric urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, operate on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 27, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras and carry on the legacy of previous exercises like New Horizons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

