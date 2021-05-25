U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Mendedorp, the chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, conducts a transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 25, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras and carry on the legacy of previous exercises like New Horizons. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 22:00 Photo ID: 6669153 VIRIN: 210525-F-GK873-010 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 214.83 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.