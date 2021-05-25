Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up [Image 2 of 7]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Mendedorp, the chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, conducts a transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 25, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras and carry on the legacy of previous exercises like New Horizons. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

