U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Mendedorp, the chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Necia Pope, a urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, operate on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 21, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness training exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 22:00
|Photo ID:
|6669152
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-GK873-025
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|360.43 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up
LEAVE A COMMENT