U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Necia Pope, a urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, conducts a transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 25, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 22:00
|Photo ID:
|6669157
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-GK873-041
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|166.33 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up
