U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Necia Pope, a urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 27, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 22:00 Photo ID: 6669160 VIRIN: 210527-F-GK873-074 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 223.8 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Honduras SURGRETE wrap-up [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.