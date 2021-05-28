President Biden, first lady visit JBLE service members

U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, welcomes President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during the administration's first joint base visit, May 28, 2021. During the visit, Biden spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021
Location: VA, US