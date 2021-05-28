President Biden, first lady visit JBLE service members

A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing secures Air Force One during a presidential visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021. President Joe Biden visited JBLE and spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock)

