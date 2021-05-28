President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden interact with elected officials upon arriving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021, for the administration's first presidential visit to JBLE. During the visit Biden spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:36 Photo ID: 6668696 VIRIN: 210528-F-DP387-2090 Resolution: 3770x2785 Size: 1.23 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden, first lady visit JBLE service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.