    President Biden, first lady visit JBLE service members [Image 9 of 14]

    President Biden, first lady visit JBLE service members

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden interact with elected officials upon arriving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021, for the administration's first presidential visit to JBLE. During the visit Biden spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:36
    Location: VA, US
    President
    Department of Defense
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    15th Air Force

