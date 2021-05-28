Air Force One arrives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021, for a presidential visit where they spoke on the importance of military sacrifice and thanked the members for their continued dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6668698
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-DP387-2045
|Resolution:
|5249x2354
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden, first lady visit JBLE service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT