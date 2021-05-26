Staff Sgt. Patrick Cushing (right), 75th Security Forces Squadron is processed through the mobility line during a mobility exercise May 26 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise was to test deployment readiness of Airmen from the 75 Air Base Wing and 309 Aircraft Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6666648 VIRIN: 210526-F-LS255-0017 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.79 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.