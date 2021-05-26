Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness

Staff Sgt. Dayztyka Kono (left), 775th Civil Engineering Squadron, processes Airman 1st Class Paola Castro, 75th Security Forces Squadron, through the mobility line during a mobility exercise May 26 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise was to test deployment readiness of Airmen from the 75th Air Base Wing and 309 Aircraft Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

