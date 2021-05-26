Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness [Image 5 of 6]

    Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dayztyka Kono (left), 775th Civil Engineering Squadron, processes Airman 1st Class Paola Castro, 75th Security Forces Squadron, through the mobility line during a mobility exercise May 26 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise was to test deployment readiness of Airmen from the 75th Air Base Wing and 309 Aircraft Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

