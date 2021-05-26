Senior Airman Austin Neri (left) and Senior Airman Jhon Espiritu, both with 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, provide instruction during a joint inventory inspection of personal equipment during a mobility exercise May 26 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise was to test deployment readiness of Airmen from the 75th Air Base Wing and 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6666633 VIRIN: 210526-F-LS255-0004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.07 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.