Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness

Senior Airman Conner Burke, 649 Munitions Squadron, checks out a weapon during a joint inventory inspection of personal equipment during a mobility exercise May 26 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise was to test deployment readiness of Airmen from the 75th Air Base Wing and 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

