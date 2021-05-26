Staff Sgt. Alexander Ritsema, 75th Force Support Squadron, provides instruction to Airmen participating in a mobility exercise May 26 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise was to test deployment readiness of Airmen from the 75th Air Base Wing and 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6666644 VIRIN: 210526-F-LS255-0013 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.46 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility exercise tests deployment readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.