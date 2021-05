210525-N-EI510-0863 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) A Sailor fires a .50 Cal. Machine Gun on a target during a live fire exercise aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2021, in support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), as the maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

